Washoe County Sheriff's Office Investigating Shots Fired After Dispute In Sun Valley

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a report of shots fired near 4th Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley on Friday night.

They said a fight broke out around 9 p.m. and there were no known victims.

They do not have any more details at this time and are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call their dispatch at (775) 785-WCSO or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.