Nevada Baseball Wins M.W.C. Regular Season Championship

Nevada Release

5/18/2018

The University of Nevada (28-22, 19-9 MW) baseball team defeated San Diego State (36-18, 18-11 MW) 13-3 on Friday night at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park to captur the 2018 Mountain West regular season championship.   The Wolf Pack has two of the last three MW regular season titles after claiming its first in 2015.  The 2015 title was the first MW title in any sport.

The Pack improved to 28-22 on the season and 19-9 in MW play while the Aztecs dropped to 36-18 overall and 18-11 in conference play.

SDSU scored a run in the top of the first inning but Nevada took advantage of four walks and a hit by pitch in the bottom of the first inning to score five runs on just two hits.  While the Pack was putting runs on the scoreboard junior lefty Dalton Gomez was shutting down the Aztecs.  Gomez pitched eight innings and struck out a career-high 10 batters throwing 130 pitches to earn his third win of the season.

Junior Kaleb Foster homered in the fourth inning and the Pack exploded for five runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to total 13 runs on 10 hits.  Keaton Smith had a two-RBI double as part of the four-run fifth inning and an RBI single in the sixth.

SDSU starter Harrison Pyatt (4-4) suffered the loss allowing five runs and did not retire a hitter in the game.

Senior Cole Krzmarzick (3-for-5,2R) finished with a game-high three hits.  Smith was 2-for-3 and drove a game-high four runs.  Jordan Verndon (2-for-4,2RBI) led SDSU with two hits and two RBI.

Saturday’s game is scheduled for a 12 p.m. first pitch with senior recognition set to begin at 11:30 a.m.

