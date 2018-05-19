Food Truck Friday Returns to Idlewild Drive

The party in the park has become a Friday night tradition at Idlewild Park. It's now in its seventh year and opening night is always a big one. The crowds started early.

"It's a great vibe here, everybody's ready to be outside after winter," said Ron McCarty, owner of Ceol, "We have sunshine, some clouds, it's Reno spring, you gotta love it."

It's a family-friendly event that brings thousands to the park every week.

"I created the event because I wanted a place for families to go Friday night to be able to do something together, something affordable," said founder Steve Schroeder, the Mayor of Idlewild for the summer. "You can come here and just hang out or you can eat at the food trucks. We encourage you to bring your blanket and chair, family and friends and just have a good time."

The event has a loyal following.

"The food is good and it's great to see families out and enjoying themselves, everyone seems so relaxed," said Reno resident Ferne Olson.

There are more than 30 food trucks slated for each week and some improvements to handle the growing crowds: a secure Wi-fi system to speed up credit card transactions, more bathrooms and more parking and transportation options.

"You can park at Reno High School on Foster all the way down to Hunter Lake," Schroeder said. "We rent all those lots from the Washoe County School District so our customers can park there for free. Another option - put your bike in your car; we have a bike valet and different nonprofits each week will watch your bike for you."

And the food remains the focal point.

"My palate was calling for it; I love food, I enjoy new experiences - here I am," said Reno resident Nicolas Pecson. "The food is great; I just had my first macaroni and cheese buffalo chicken egg roll - ya'll gotta try it."

The event runs every Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. through September.