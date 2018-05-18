1,200 Literacy Kits Donated to Students by Microsoft Reno & United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra

Books, art projects and fun science experiments all packed into literacy kits for more than 1,200 students across the Washoe County School District. It was the result of a combined effort between Microsoft Reno and United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra.

Microsoft Reno has an annual charity event called their "Day of Giving." This year, they chose to partner with United Way and donated approximately $80,000 for the 1,200+ kits.

The kits, which cost about $65 each, aim to help strengthen the reading and learning skills of northern Nevada's third-graders.

They're called S.T.E.A.M. kits. While many have heard of "S.T.E.M.," which stands for science, technology engineering and math; Microsoft Reno's General Manager, Owen Roberts, says it's important to add the 'a:' "The arts we brought in because we need innovation and we discovered by leaving that one out, we were losing some of the innovative stuff."

Microsoft employees put a little bit of each subject inside the kits, to deliver to schools and kids who need it most. They included two books each, art supplies and science experiments. More than 2,400 books were delivered to more than 1,200 third graders across the Washoe County School Districts.

Grace Warner students were in for a pleasant surprise. They were one of the schools who got their very own literacy kits right after lunch. Rya Rogers, a third-grader at Grace Warner says the fun science experiments inside the bag will be helpful for what she wants to do when she grows up.

Rogers says, "I realized what I want to do with my life is to be a scientist."

She might just be a future Microsoft employee, as Roberts stresses the importance of getting started early. Roberts says, "Especially as we look forward to the future of artificial intelligence and robotics, kids who get involved in this now, are going to have the future made for them."

While the S.T.E.A.M. kits were certainly an investment in the future; they were also a pretty good way for students to start the weekend too.

Juan Corral, another third-grader who says he loves to read, was grateful for his new books ,"I love what they gave us, so thank you!"