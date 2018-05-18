Couple Charged in Connection With Child's Death

A Reno woman accused of child abuse in connection with the death of her husband’s five-year-old daughter was scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a bail hearing, but the hearing was continued until a later date.

Reno Police arrested Averyauna Anderson earlier this month after the child died in an apartment complex.

Investigators say the duo hid the child’s body in a storage unit in Sacramento. Police there arrested her husband, Tyler Anderson who is accused of manslaughter and will be extradited to Reno.

On Wednesday, mourners in Sacramento held a vigil for the child, Cali Anderson.

According to our CBS affiliate in Sacramento, KOVR, in an affidavit filed by Reno Police, revealed the little girl had been living in deplorable conditions.

Detectives say they found a wire animal crate with handcuffs, in one of the bathrooms inside the home with Cali's belongings and old food on the floor.

When the parents found her unresponsive on the night of May 4th, Anderson's wife told detectives she attempted CPR on Cali with Anderson's help for several hours.

Reno Police say she was kept there in a duffel bag before they drove her body to a storage unit in Sacramento.

The cause of death is pending autopsy results, although investigators determined the child had been severely neglected before her death.

Cali's cousin has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a funeral. If you'd like to donate, click here.