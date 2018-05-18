Sparks Police Looking For Suspect In Stolen Vehicle Case, Reward - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Looking For Suspect In Stolen Vehicle Case, Reward Offered

The Sparks Police Department reports that a white Ford Ranger belonging to the Nugget Casino was stolen on Sunday.

The truck has since been located and returned to the Nugget, SPD said.

They are looking for the suspect and are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Secret Witness is offering a $500.00 reward for any information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect wanted in connection with the grand larceny theft. 

Anyone with any information on the case is encouraged to contact Sparks Police at (775) 353-2225 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

