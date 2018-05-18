Reno Veteran Awarded Free Hot Tub From Spa And Sauna Co

The Spa and Sauna Co. in partnership with Sundance Spas and Wish For Our Heroes has awarded a free hot tub to a local veteran.

Daniel Rogers of Reno is the first veteran in Nevada to be awarded a hot tub from the partnership and there are 17 hot tubs in total that they'd like to give away nationwide.

For more information, you can read their blog here.

Here is a video as well, courtesy of Spa and Sauna Co.

