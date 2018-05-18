Boomtown Under Fire For Violating Internet Gaming Law - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Boomtown Under Fire For Violating Internet Gaming Law

Boomtown Casino is facing disciplinary action after the Nevada Gaming Control Board filed a complaint against it for violating internet gaming law.

In the complaint, filed Tuesday, the board claims a patron of Boomtown contacted them about online games promoted on the casino's website.

The games were managed by two companies, Affiliate Edge and Deck Media, both of which are based in Curacao.

The websites allowed people to play with real money. The board claims these two websites would then give Boomtown commissions for referring players to them.

The Gaming Control Board is seeking to fine Boomtown Casino for operating and promoting these online gaming sites.

