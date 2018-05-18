Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Gearing Up For Fire Season

From working the front lines, to communication behind the scenes, there's a lot that goes into preparing for fire season.

Local agencies say there are fire risks year-round in the Truckee Meadows, but the warmer months tend to be the busiest for fire crews.

“Earthquakes happen about every 100 years and floods every 10 years, but you can bank on the fact that the wildfires are going to be a problem every summer in northern Nevada,” said Chief Charlie Moore with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.

On Friday, Chief Moore took a step into the Channel Two News studios to show us how fast and how dangerous a wildland fire can be. His example was the 2016 Little Valley Fire in Washoe Valley.

“Just the power of fire and wind, when they're combined together, it's very difficult for us as fire fighters to manage when we're in a high wind event,” said Moore.

Due to the unpredictable nature of the weather, firefighters pride themselves in always being ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“That's what we're doing at this time of the year is making sure that we're coordinated, our equipment is ready and that we're prepared,” said Moore.

In addition to practicing their response time and readiness, Truckee Meadows Fire has also been helping the community get their homes and properties fire safe.

“Junk the Junipers event we had something like 150 truckloads of vegetative waste,” said Moore. “Citizens have to do the things that will help keep their home safe and we need to be ready on the response end."

In order to make that work cohesively, Truckee Meadows Fire is establishing relationships. Even here with us at Channel Two, where having an open dialogue will help the public know what's happening in any wildland fire event.

“Getting that message out about what's going on, fires threatening structures, that's important information to push,” said Moore.

In addition to staying mentally prepared, fire crews are also training physically. Since they carry up to 75 pounds of equipment in the hot weather for hours at a time, they've been doing a lot of cardio exercises.