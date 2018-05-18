NDOW Adds 5,500 Fish to Truckee River

The Nevada Department of Wildlife is stocking the Truckee River with rainbow trout for the first time this year. It's part of an effort to improve recreation and conservation. 5,500 fish are being added to the river, ranging in length from nine to 10 inches.

"People buy their fishing licenses and they want places to go and they're basically the backbone of conservation and we need to give them places to get out that are accessible and easy to fish," Travis Hawks, NDOW Regional Fisheries Biologist said. "This is a great place to start."

The idea is to give people more opportunities to fish in the Truckee Meadows. Especially those who would not be able to, otherwise.

"To get the people who don't have the abilities to get out of the immediate urban areas," Hawks said. "It gives them an opportunity to get out and experience a great resource we have in the Reno-Sparks areas."

NDOW stocks other rivers, ponds and lakes with fish throughout the state. It has already started adding fish in other areas around the Truckee Meadows.

"We've been hitting a lot of what we call urban ponds, so Sparks Marina, Marilyn's Park, a lot of the county and regional ponds we've got in the area," Hawks said.

The fish are transported from a hatchery to the Truckee River. The process started about a year ago.

"The eggs come from our brood stock in Marlette Lake in the Sierras and then they spend about a year being raised at the hatchery by our hatchery staff who does a great job and then they bring them out in spring and stock them into the water," Hawks said.

The fish are not expected to survive through the summer. Most of them will either be caught by anglers or eaten by birds.

"The hatchery-raised fish aren't really equipped to survive in a system like this for longer than a couple months but we do see carryover," Hawks said. "Every year, we'll see a few when we're doing our surveys that have survived from year to year."

Fishing licenses have been available since March 1, and the fees help pay for the hatchery program. NDOW stocks these areas with fish every year.

"We're just trying to get people out," Hawks said. "The weather's nice and we want kids and everyone in the area to come out and fish."

Nevada's Free Fishing Day is June 9. That is when adults and kids can fish at the Sparks Marina without a fishing license.