School Employee Faces Charge of Having Sexual Relations With Student

Washoe County School Police say they have arrested a 33-year-old school employee accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Maren Oates was arrested on Thursday and is being held on $20,000 bond at the Washoe County Jail.

A listing shows Oates worked in communications arts and media at AACT, or Academy of Arts, Careers and Technology in Reno.

AACT says it is an advanced career technical education academy within the Washoe County School District.

The Washoe County School District sent us this statement:

"Washoe County School Police are investigating allegations that a District employee engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The employee in question has been placed on administrative leave.



The safety and security of our students and staff is our number-one priority. The District cannot discuss personnel issues."