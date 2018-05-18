School Employee Faces Charge of Having Sexual Relations With Stu - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

School Employee Faces Charge of Having Sexual Relations With Student

Posted: Updated:

Washoe County School Police say they have arrested a 33-year-old school employee accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. 

Maren Oates was arrested on Thursday and is being held on $20,000 bond at the Washoe County Jail. 

A listing shows Oates worked in communications arts and media at AACT, or Academy of Arts, Careers and Technology in Reno. 

AACT says it is an advanced career technical education academy within the Washoe County School District.  

The Washoe County School District sent us this statement: 

"Washoe County School Police are investigating allegations that a District employee engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The employee in question has been placed on administrative leave.
 
The safety and security of our students and staff is our number-one priority. The District cannot discuss personnel issues."

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.