Waffle House Suspect Denies Mental Health Issues

A man accused of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House denies he is suffering from mental health problems and says he wants to represent himself in court in the murder cases.

WTVF played an audio recording of Travis Reinking talking to one of the station's reporters, where the suspect can be heard saying "I'm perfectly healthy" when asked about his mental fitness. Reinking called the reporter from the Nashville jail, where he is being held without bond.

A judge has ordered Reinking to undergo a mental health evaluation. Friends and relatives have said the 29-year-old suffered from delusions and sometimes talked about plans to marry singer Taylor Swift.

Reinking's lawyer has not responded to an email seeking comment. A judge has issued a gag order in the case.

