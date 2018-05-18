Aces Fall to Isotopes

Aces Release

5/17/2018

The road trip through Albuquerque began with an 8-2 loss at Isotopes Park. Right-hander Kris Medlen was tagged for his fifth loss of the season, moving Reno to a record of 17-24 on the year. Medlen went 5.1 innings, allowed five earned runs on eight hits and struck out five. Offensively, the Aces scattered nine hits, but were held to just two runs. Michael Perez and Rey Fuentes each hit solo home runs Thursday night.

Albuquerque got into the scoring column in the bottom of the second inning. Tom Murphy hit his 11th dinger of the 2018 campaign, scoring two runs to give the ‘Topes their first lead of the evening. The home squad would go on to score in every inning except for the fourth. The Aces bullpen tossed 2.2 innings and allowed two earned runs. With the loss, the Aces are now 1-4 against the Isotopes this season and will square off three more times in New Mexico this weekend. The first pitch tomorrow is slated for 5:35 p.m. with right-hander Taylor Clarke scheduled to take the mound for the Aces.

Top Performers - Reno

• Rey Fuentes (1-for-4, HR)

• Michael Perez (2-for-4, HR)

• Jack Reinheimer (2-for-4)

Top Performers – Albuquerque

• Tom Murphy (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI)

• Jordan Patterson (2-for-3, 2 HR)

• Jeff Hoffman (6.2 IP, 7 H, 10 K)

Notes & Information

Welcome Back: Rey Fuentes was activated off the Disabled List today and made his 2018 Aces debut in left field. Fuentes finished his first game back (1-for-4) with a home run. Last season with the Aces, Fuentes hit .343 in 45 games before being recalled by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The last time Fuentes hit a MiLB home run was on September 1, 2015 as a member of the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Reinheimer Hits: With a 2-for-4 night, Jack Reinheimer now has 314 hits as a member of the Aces, good for third all-time. The only two players to have more hits in an Aces uniform are Cole Gillespie (399) and Mike Jacobs (343).

Reinheimer Hits by year

2016: 144 – 28 2B, 7 3B, 2 HR

2017: 134 - 19 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR

2018: 36 – 5 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR