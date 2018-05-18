Wolf Pack Falls to San Diego State 12-7 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wolf Pack Falls to San Diego State 12-7

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Release

5/17/2018

The University of Nevada (27-22, 18-9 MW) baseball team dropped the first game of a three-game Mountain West series 12-7 to San Diego State (36-17, 18-10 MW) at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park tonight.  The Wolf Pack fell to 27-22 overall and 18-9 on the season while the Aztecs improved to 36-17 and 18-10 in conference play.  The MW-leading Pack needs to win one of the final two games of the series from second-place SDSU to clinch the 2018 regular season conference title. 

Nevada led 7-3 after five innings but the Aztecs scored the final nine runs of the game to win 12-7.  The Pack led 5-1 after three innings, scoring a single run in the first inning on Grant Fennell’s RBI double.  Weston Hatten, Keaton Smith and Joshua Zamora had RBI hits as part of a three-run second inning and it was 4-1.  Zamora’s single in the fourth made it 5-1.

SDSU scored twice in the top of the fifth but Dillan Shrum’s two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth made it 7-3.  The Aztecs got a grand slam from Jordan Verdon in the top of the sixth to tie the score at 7-7 and scored four in the eighth and one in the ninth to win 12-7.

Bradley Bonnenfant (0-1) allowed two runs in the sixth inning and was tagged with the loss.  Adrian Mardueno (7-1) earned his seventh win pitching two scoreless innings of relief.

Shrum (4-for-4,2R,2RBI,HR) led the Pack with a game-high four hits and drove in two with his fifth home run of the season.  Zamora (2-for-4,R,2RBI), Fennell (2-for-4,R,RBI), Hatten (2-for-4,R,RBI) and Smith (2-for-4,2R,RBI) added two hits each as the Pack totaled 15 in the game. 

Verdon (1-for-4,2R,4RBI) finished with a game-high four RBI coming on his 12th home run of the season.  Chad Bible (3-for-5,R,2RBI) and Dean Nevarez (3-for-6,R,RB) had three hits each as the Aztecs totaled 16 in the game.

Friday’s game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch.  

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.