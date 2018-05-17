Gubernatorial Candidate Debate Monday; Primary Election Candidat - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Gubernatorial Candidate Debate Monday; Primary Election Candidate Forums

Channel 2 will broadcast a debate between Chris Giunchigliani and Steve Sisolak on Monday night.

Our sister station KLAS-TV in Las Vegas will host it and it will air live from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. As a result we will not have a 6:30 p.m. newscast.

And - Channel 2 is teaming up with the Reno Gazette-Journal to host three candidate forums at the Peppermill leading up to the primary election.

The first will be a Washoe County Sheriff forum a week on May 22nd. The next one on May 29th will feature Washoe County Commission candidates - and finally Washoe County School Board candidates will be at the forum on June 5th.

They start at 6 p.m.

If you want to attend you'll need to get free tickets and any questions will need to be submitted ahead of time.

