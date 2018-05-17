Nevada Golf Finishes 9th at NCAA Regionals

Nevada Release

5/16/2018

The Nevada men’s golf team concluded its 2017-18 season Wednesday afternoon after placing ninth at the NCAA Norman Regional.

The Wolf Pack’s ninth place finish is tied for its third-best regionals finish in program history, and its highest since 2006. Nevada made a run at finishing in the top five, which would have advanced the Pack to the national championship, coming within a couple of shots midway through the final round. Ultimately though the team fell six shots back of fifth place. For the final round the Pack shot an even par round of 288 and finished at 3-over for the tournament.

Regionals host and defending national champions, Oklahoma, won the event at 14-under par, one stroke better than runner-up BYU. Along with the Sooners and Cougars, No. 27 North Florida, No. 10 Auburn and No. 15 Arkansas will also advance to the national championship, which will be held May 25-30 in Stillwater, Okla.

As a team, the Pack had a pretty balanced day making 16 birdies and just one score worse than bogey. Freshman Joey Vrzich turned in the low Wolf Pack round of the day and was the only Nevada player to score under par on Wednesday. Vrzich used two birdies and 15 pars to shoot a 1-under round of 71. He placed in a tie for 26th in the 75-player field at 1-over for the tournament to wrap up his rookie campaign.

The highest finisher for Nevada though was newcomer Sam Meek. Meek earned a tie for 12th place after carding an even par round of 72 for his final round. After a stretch of bad holes nearing the end of his round, he finished with back-to-back birdies to draw even. He was the only Wolf Pack player to finish the event under par, coming in at 2-under.

A pair of seniors took the third and fourth spots on the Nevada lineup as Corey Eddings earned a tie for 33rd and Grant Booth tied for 49th in their final collegiate events. Eddings improved on a second round 77 to an even par 72 on Wednesday, moving him up four spots on the leaderboard. Booth on the other hand made the biggest individual jump of the day, leaping nine spots after a 1-over 73. Sophomore Sam Harned was the final Wolf Pack competitor and tied for 58th after turning in a round of 77 and finishing at 11-over for the tournament.

Travis Trace of North Florida had the low individual round of the day, a 7-under 65, which propelled him to the top of the leaderboard to claim the individual title. Trace earned the title at 11-under par by one shot over Patrick Fishburn of BYU.

Nevada Players

T12. Sam Meek – 75-67-72=214 (-2)

T26. Joey Vrzich – 72-74-71=217 (+1)

T33. Corey Eddings – 70-77-72=219 (+3)

T49. Grant Booth – 80-71-73=224 (+8)

T58. Sam Harned – 77-73-77=227 (+11)