Nevada Softball Loses Game One of N.I.S.C.

Nevada Softball Loses Game One of N.I.S.C.

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Release

5/16/2018

The Nevada softball team began its 2018 postseason play by falling to UC Riverside by a score of 10-0 on Wednesday afternoon. With the loss, the Wolf Pack now sits at 25-26 on the season, heading into Thursday’s contest in the double elimination tournament.

On the afternoon, the Wolf Pack’s high-octane offense squandered three hits, courtesy of senior Erika Hansen and sophomores Sadaria McAlister and Jyllian Ahart. Senior Aaliyah Gibson and junior Alyssa Mendez also found themselves on base, each drawing a walk against the Highlanders (34-22).

After UC Riverside opened the game with a run in the first, Nevada bounced back quickly, holding the Highlanders scoreless over the next two frames. A four-run bottom of the fourth pushed the UCR lead to five as Nevada entered the sixth with an opportunity to trim the advantage.

Following a leadoff single from McAlister, Gibson drew a walk to put two runners on with nobody out but the Pack was unable to cut into the lead as the next three batters went down. The bottom of the sixth saw UCR cross the plate five more times as the 10-0 score ended the game.

Nevada will look to keep its season alive on Thursday, as the Wolf Pack will face Utah Valley at noon.  

