Bracelets and BODYpow for Ben

The community is rallying behind a little boy named Ben.

Friends at school and on the soccer field are doing whatever they can to give the gift of time to Ben and his family. The eight year old was diagnosed with a rare, terminal and genetic brain disease called X-link Cerebral ALD two months ago.

Along with support, love and prayers, area families are also working to raise money for whatever the Anderson family may need. His soccer teammates started a “Bracelets for Ben” campaign; parents pop up a tent to sell them at GBYSL games at the Moana fields on Saturdays. They will be selling them until the GBYSL season ends in a couple weeks.

You can also "BODYpow for Ben." The high-intensity interval training workout is Saturday, May 19th from 7:30-8:30 at Zai Martial Arts. The address is 7520 Longley Lane, Suite 101 in Reno.

BODYpow’s founder is asking for a $20 donation per person to raise funds for Ben. BODYpow is a body-weight only strength and conditioning class.

RSVP to Jackie@bodypow.com.

To learn more about the fundraising efforts for Ben, click https://tinyurl.com/ydy8twoo.