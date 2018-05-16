WCSD Could Change School Calendar and Wants Your Input

Washoe County School District is considering changing its calendar school year starting in Fall 2019, and they posted an online survey to hear from community members about what changes they want to see, if any.

WCSD Board of Trustees President Katy Simon Holland says there's isn't a specific reasons to reassess the calendar schedule, but they hear enough from parents about the schedule to take a look.

"The school calendar is one of the things that we get emails about all year-round," Simon Holland says.

Holland says one of the things they hear about most is making summer longer.

"Well that's a challenge when we have to balance that against the number of days we have to have them in school, the number of minutes we have to have them in school," Holland says.

Another hot topic, the fall break.

"We also hear that people really like the fall break," Holland says. "But for other families it's a hardship."

The survey asks people to rank priority of certain breaks like summer and fall, as well as side-effects to changes like testing. Holland says if changes happen, they have to consider more than schooling requirements.

"Also the desire high school students have to be able to get their finals before their winter break," Holland says.

While the district hears criticism of the current schedule often, two women we spoke with say they like it the way it is.

"I feel very strongly about keeping it the way it is," Monica Reynolds, whose son attends Damonte Ranch High School, says. "I think it's more productive and efficient for the kids."

"You still get so much break time but the kids aren't gone long enough to lose the routine of school," Pam Rodriguez, whose son attends Hunsberger Elementary School, says.

Holland says if they do make any changes, she expects them to be around a little while.

"It's very disruptive to change the school calendar," Holland says. "So we don't want to just arbitrarily change it year after year if we change it. It would stay for a while."

Here's a direct link to the online survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/wscdcalendar