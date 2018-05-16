Power Outage Affects REMSA, 911 Service O.K.

A power outage affected the computer servers at the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA) this morning, however officials say the medical 9-1-1 system is fully operational.

Officials says once finding the problem REMSA notified other communication centers in the region to make sure response to call was not interrupted. They say a roll call was conducted with every ambulance in the system to understand where they were throughout the area.

REMSA says it is working with fire partners and main REMSA ambulance units while they regain the ability to connect to its servers. They are also staging ambulances at various fire stations that they can be dispatched from those locations. Officials say they're working with utility companies and other equipment companies to figure out the issue and restore power.

Officials add that this is part of REMSA's emergency procedures and that the emergency backup communications center is activated.