Nevada Golf Improves at N.C.A.A. Regionals

Nevada Release

5/15/2018

The Nevada men’s golf team posted its first team round under par on Tuesday as it wrapped up day two of the NCAA Norman Regional.

The Wolf Pack was one of eight teams to post a team round under par on Tuesday, shooting a 3-under 285. Despite the solid round, Nevada remained in eighth place in the 14-team field. Needing to place inside the top five to advance to the national championship, the Pack will begin the final round six shots behind BYU and No. 10 Auburn for fifth. Along with the Cougars and Tigers, No. 3 Oklahoma, Pepperdine and No. 27 North Florida are also currently in the top five with the Sooners leading the way at 9-under.

Nevada had two individuals shoot rounds under par in round two in sophomore Sam Meek and senior Grant Booth. Both individuals rebounded nicely from their first rounds with Meek shaving eight strokes off his Monday score and Booth knocking off nine strokes. Meek went from a first round 75 to a 5-under par 67 on Tuesday to lead the team. He posted just two bogeys during his round and made five birdies and an eagle on the par 5 13th. He moved up 26 spots on the leaderboard into the top 10.

Booth on the other hand bounced back from a rare round of 80 on Monday to a 1-under 71 on Tuesday. He was steady all round long, making par on each of his first 11 holes. He recorded three birdies and two pars on his final six holes to make the charge to an under par round. He enters the final round in a tie for 59th in the 75-player field.

Sophomore Sam Harned turned in a 1-over 73 for his second round, improving four shots from yesterday. Harned struggled to open his round with a double bogey and bogey on his first two holes but then played his next 14 holes flawlessly at 4-under. A triple bogey on No. 17 set him back a few shots but he closed his round with a birdie on No. 18. He currently sits in a tie for 53rd.

Freshman Joey Vrzich and senior Corey Eddings rounded out the Pack lineup with rounds of 74 and 77, respectively. Vrzich ranks second on the team in terms of leaderboard position in a tie for 29th while Eddings holds onto a tie for 37th with the final round upcoming.

Blaine Hale of Oklahoma leads all individuals at 8-under par. He has a one shot lead over Patrick Fishburn of BYU.

Nevada will conclude its run at NCAA Regionals with the final round of play on Wednesday. Live scoring for the entire tournament is available on GolfStat.com.

Nevada Players

T10. Sam Meek – 75-67=142 (-2)

T29. Joey Vrzich – 72-74=146 (+2)

T37. Corey Eddings – 70-77=147 (+3)

T53. Sam Harned – 77-73=150 (+6)

T59. Grant Booth – 80-71=151 (+7)