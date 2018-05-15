Aces Win Home Finale 3-1

Aces Release

5/15/2018

The Aces concluded their longest homestand of the season (12 games) with a win over El Paso Tuesday morning to capture a 3-1 series victory. Jake Buchanan was dominant, allowing no runs on 5 hits in 7.0 innings of work to earn the win. The Aces offense was led once again by Socrates Brito and Evan Marzilli. Marzilli finished 2-for-4 and Brito launched his second home run of the season.

Reno got into the scoring column in the top of the first inning thanks to a Marzilli triple and Brito RBI. The Aces would score again in both the third and fourth innings. Jake Barrett and Silvino Bracho followed up Buchanan's performance with solid relief appearances. Barrett earned his third hold of the season and Bracho picked up his first save with a one-two-three day. The win brings Reno to a record of 17-23 heading into the off day. The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on May 30th against in-state rival Las Vegas. For tickets and more information visit renoaces.com or call 775-334-7089.