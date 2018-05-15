Aces Win Home Finale 3-1 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Win Home Finale 3-1

Posted: Updated:

Aces Release

5/15/2018

The Aces concluded their longest homestand of the season (12 games) with a win over El Paso Tuesday morning to capture a 3-1 series victory. Jake Buchanan was dominant, allowing no runs on 5 hits in 7.0 innings of work to earn the win. The Aces offense was led once again by Socrates Brito and Evan Marzilli. Marzilli finished 2-for-4 and Brito launched his second home run of the season.

Reno got into the scoring column in the top of the first inning thanks to a Marzilli triple and Brito RBI. The Aces would score again in both the third and fourth innings. Jake Barrett and Silvino Bracho followed up Buchanan's performance with solid relief appearances. Barrett earned his third hold of the season and Bracho picked up his first save with a one-two-three day. The win brings Reno to a record of 17-23 heading into the off day. The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on May 30th against in-state rival Las Vegas. For tickets and more information visit renoaces.com or call 775-334-7089.

Top Performers - Reno

• Evan Marzilli (2-for-4, 1R)

• Socrates Brito (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI)

• Jake Buchanan (7.0 IP, 3 K, W)

Top Performers - El Paso

• Brett Nicholas (2-for-3, HR)

• Nick Schulz (1-for-3)

• Robert Stock (1.0 IP, 2 K)

Notes & Information

Buchanan Lights Out: Jake Buchanan earned his second win of the season when the Aces took the final game of their four-game series between the El Paso Chihuahuas. Buchanan pitched seven scoreless innings, striking out three El Paso batters, and only allowing five hits.

That was quick.: Today's game was played in 2:03 minutes, nine minutes faster than the shortest nine-inning home game in franchise history. On September 5, 2009, the Aces and Fresno Grizzlies completed their game in 2:12 minutes at Aces Ballpark. The shortest nine-inning game ever came in Fresno on May 4, 2016 (1:57).       

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.