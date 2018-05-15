NDOT 395 Resurfacing Project Begins

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) reports that there will be single lane closures in both directions on old US-395 starting on Wednesday.

They said they will be resurfacing the roadway starting just south of Mt. Rose Highway and will proceed south through Pleasant and Washoe Valleys until the end of the summer.

Drivers should expect up to 30-minute delays in some areas.

The closures will be happening Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The project will apply two new players of asphalt and roadway gravel sealed with a top layer of oil. Roadside fencing and cattleguards will be installed in areas of Pleasant Valley to prevent vehicle-wild horse collisions. Narrower areas of the road shoulder will also be widened to improve travel room for bicyclists.

The $3 million improvements are contracted by Intermountain Slurry Seal and aim to provide a smoother drive for 2,400 motorists who travel the roadway daily.