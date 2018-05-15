NDOT 395 Resurfacing Project Begins - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOT 395 Resurfacing Project Begins

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) reports that there will be single lane closures in both directions on old US-395 starting on Wednesday.

They said they will be resurfacing the roadway starting just south of Mt. Rose Highway and will proceed south through Pleasant and Washoe Valleys until the end of the summer.

Drivers should expect up to 30-minute delays in some areas.

The closures will be happening Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The project will apply two new players of asphalt and roadway gravel sealed with a top layer of oil. Roadside fencing and cattleguards will be installed in areas of Pleasant Valley to prevent vehicle-wild horse collisions. Narrower areas of the road shoulder will also be widened to improve travel room for bicyclists.

The $3 million improvements are contracted by Intermountain Slurry Seal and aim to provide a smoother drive for 2,400 motorists who travel the roadway daily.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.