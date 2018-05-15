Softball: Nevada's Gutierrez Named Mountain West Player of the W - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Softball: Nevada's Gutierrez Named Mountain West Player of the Week

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: University of Nevada Courtesy: University of Nevada

After helping lead the Nevada softball team to a series win over Fresno State, freshman Lauren Gutierrez has been named Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. The award marks the first of her career as the Wolf Pack has now received four weekly honors this season from the conference. 
 
In the Pack’s series against the Bulldogs, Gutierrez batted a lights-out .625 with nine RBIs and smashed the first grand slam of her career in the process. She also recorded at least one hit in every contest against Fresno State, including two two-hit performances, which helped lead her to a 1.125 slugging percentage on the weekend.
 
The rubber match of the series saw Gutierrez drive in a career-high five runs, which accounted for half (10) of Nevada’s runs in the win. In the field, Gutierrez logged a perfect weekend, having gone without an error to go along with her six putouts and four assists. 
 
Gutierrez and the Wolf Pack are set to continue its 2018 campaign as Nevada travels to Las Vegas to face UC Riverside in the opening-round of the Postseason NISC. First pitch for that contest is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 16. 

(University of Nevada)

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.