Softball: Nevada's Gutierrez Named Mountain West Player of the Week

After helping lead the Nevada softball team to a series win over Fresno State, freshman Lauren Gutierrez has been named Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. The award marks the first of her career as the Wolf Pack has now received four weekly honors this season from the conference.



In the Pack’s series against the Bulldogs, Gutierrez batted a lights-out .625 with nine RBIs and smashed the first grand slam of her career in the process. She also recorded at least one hit in every contest against Fresno State, including two two-hit performances, which helped lead her to a 1.125 slugging percentage on the weekend.



The rubber match of the series saw Gutierrez drive in a career-high five runs, which accounted for half (10) of Nevada’s runs in the win. In the field, Gutierrez logged a perfect weekend, having gone without an error to go along with her six putouts and four assists.



Gutierrez and the Wolf Pack are set to continue its 2018 campaign as Nevada travels to Las Vegas to face UC Riverside in the opening-round of the Postseason NISC. First pitch for that contest is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday, May 16.

(University of Nevada)