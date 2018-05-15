Reno 1868 FC Forward Mo Thiaw Earns USL Team of the Week Honors

A master-class performance earned Reno 1868 FC forward Mo Thiaw a spot on the USL's Team of the Week on Tuesday.

Thiaw earned his first USL honor after recording his first professional goal in Saturday's historic comeback in Sacramento.

Thiaw recorded the game-winning goal and an assist after coming on as a halftime substitute to spark 1868 FC’s 3-2 comeback victory against Sacramento Republic FC. Thiaw also assisted Brian Brown in Brown's goal that tied the match up at 2-2.

Thiaw is now the fifth player to be honored by the USL joining Antoine Hoppenot, Brent Richards, Kevin Partida and Week 6 Player of the Week Danny Musovski.

Thiaw and the rest of Reno 1868 FC head back on the pitch at Greater Nevada Field on Wednesday in the club's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup second round match against Portland Timbers U-23.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

USL Team of the Week

GK – Diego Restrepo, San Antonio FC: Restrepo recorded a five-save shutout to keep his side in the game, as San Antonio earned a point on the road in a 0-0 draw against Rio Grande Valley FC.

D – Colin Falvey, Ottawa Fury FC: Falvey scored a late game-winner against Penn FC and helped Ottawa record back-to-back shutouts while only allowing three shots on goal in two victories over the week.

D – Kalen Ryden, Real Monarchs SLC: Ryden scored a pair of goals as the Monarchs swept to a 4-1 victory against the Swope Park Rangers last Wednesday night.

D – Jordan Dover, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Dover recorded four tackles and four interceptions, as the Hounds held Indy Eleven without a shot on goal and also joined the attack well throughout Friday night’s contest.

M – Alessandro Riggi, Phoenix Rising FC: Riggi recorded a pair of assists and recorded five key passes overall, as Phoenix took a 3-0 victory against OKC Energy FC last Wednesday night.

M – Kay Voser, Charlotte Independence: Voser recorded a goal and an assist, recorded four shots overall and completed 56 of 61 passes as the Independence took a 4-1 victory against FC Cincinnati.

M – Lebo Moloto, Nashville SC: Moloto scored his first two goals for Nashville, as the side took a 2-0 victory against Louisville City FC on Sunday evening to remain undefeated at home this season.

M – Mohamad Thiaw, Reno 1868 FC: Thiaw recorded the game-winning goal and an assist after coming on as a halftime substitute to spark 1868 FC’s 3-2 comeback victory against Sacramento Republic FC.

F – Efrain Alvarez, LA Galaxy II: Alvarez became the youngest player to score a hat trick in the USL’s history, as the 15-year-old struck three times in a 6-3 victory against Saint Louis FC.

F – Ethan Zubak, LA Galaxy II: Zubak recorded his first professional hat trick to provide the other half of Los Dos’ scoring in the side’s 6-3 victory against Saint Louis FC.

F – Didier Drogba, Phoenix Rising FC: Drogba scored a pair of goals, including a spectacular 40-yard free kick, to lead Rising FC to a 5-1 victory against Tulsa Roughnecks FC.

Bench: Maxime Crepeau (OTT), Austin Yearwood (RIC), Luke Vercollone (COS), Sebastian Velasquez (SLC), Alex Martinez (CLT), Eryk Williamson (POR), Gordon Wild (CHS)

(Reno 1868 FC)