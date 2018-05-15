Mammovan to Make Stops Across Northern Nevada This Month

The Mammovan is again making several stops across Northern Nevada this month.

The goal of Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan is to make mammography services accessible and convenient for women.

These screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a physician referral.

Women should call 1-877-581-6266 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Wednesday, May 16

8 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

Northern Nevada HOPES

580 W 5th Street

Reno, NV 89503

Thursday, May 17

8 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

Northern Nevada HOPES

580 W 5th Street

Reno, NV 89503

Friday, May 18

8 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

Friends Fight Together

Romantic Times Convention

Peppermill Casino & Spa

Saturday, May 19

8 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

Access to HealthCare

4001 S. Virginia St.

Reno, NV 89502

Sunday, May 20

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

**Tours Only**

Battle Born Harley-Davidson

29800 Research Way

Carson City, NV 89706

Tuesday, May 22

9 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

South Lyon Medical Center

213 S. Whitacre Street

Yerington, NV 89447

Wednesday, May 23

8 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.

South Lyon Medical Center

213 S. Whitacre Street

Yerington, NV 89447

Thursday, May 24

8 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

Mount Grant General Hospital

200 South “A” Street

Hawthorne, NV 89415

Friday, May 25

8 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

Mount Grant General Hospital

200 South “A” Street

Hawthorne, NV 89415

Saturday, May 26

8 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

Jim Butler Days

Renown

825 S. Main Street

Tonopah, NV 89049

For more information, you can also click here.