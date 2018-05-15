Nevada to Face Arizona State in Basketball Hall of Fame Classic - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada to Face Arizona State in Basketball Hall of Fame Classic

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced that the University of Nevada men’s basketball team will face Arizona State in the third annual Basketball Hall of Fame Classic presented by Citi on Friday Dec. 7, 2018 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. The Wolf Pack will be part of a triple header that also features Saint Mary’s College versus New Mexico and TCU taking on USC.  Game times and television broadcast information will be released at a later date.

“We are extremely excited to be playing in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at STAPLES Center,” Musselman said. “It is a phenomenal experience for our program to be playing in this prestigious event two years in a row. Every year, we try to improve our schedule and challenge our team against the best and to be playing against a program from the Pac-12 will be a great non-conference challenge. Arizona State is a very talented team and is extremely well-coached. This is simply a great game for our program.”

It is the second year in a row for the Pack playing in the event. Last season Nevada lost a close game 84-80 to TCU. The Sun Devils are also making a second appearance in the event after defeating St. John’s 82-70. ASU was 20-12 last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament a year ago.  
Nevada is coming of a Sweet 16 appearance and 29-8 record. The 29 wins tied the school record. The Pack captured its second consecutive Mountain West regular season title in 2018 going 15-3 in conference play.
 
Tickets for the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. PT via AXS.com, by phone at 888-929-7849 and the STAPLES Center box office. Citi Pre-Sale will be available May 15 to 21. 

(University of Nevada, Reno)

