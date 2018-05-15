Aces Lose to El Paso 6-3

Aces Release

5/14/2018

Game three of the four-game set against the El Paso Chihuahuas went to the visiting ballclub 6-3. Tonight’s starter, Albert Suarez, went 3.0 IP and allowed one run on four hits before exiting the game due to an unknown injury before starting the fourth inning. Left-hander Anthony Vasquez came into the contest and delivered a one-two-three frame. Vasquez provided great length for the Reno bullpen (4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 7 K). His seven K’s tonight marks his Aces season-high and his most since August 5, 2017 against Columbus. Offensively, the Aces were led by Yasmany Tomas who finished 2-for-4 for his 11th multi-hit game of the season.

Allen Craig got the scoring going for the visiting squad in the top of the second inning. Craig laced a RBI single through the infield to score Shane Peterson and give the Chihuahuas a 1-0 lead. Evan Marzilli drove in the first Aces run tonight with a double in the bottom of the fourth to score catcher Michael Perez. Unfortunately for the Aces, a Brett Nicholas RBI single in the top of the 5th inning and an Allen Craig solo blast in the 6th put the Chihuahuas on top by a score of 3-1. A three-run top of the 9th inning solidified the victory and moved the Aces to a record of 16-23. Game four of the series will kick off tomorrow at 11:35 a.m. with Jake Buchanan scheduled to start for Reno.

Top Performers - Reno

• Anthony Vasquez (4.0 IP, 7 K, 2 ER)

• Yasmany Tomas (2-for-4)

• Kristopher Negron (1-for-1, PH HR)

Top Performers – El Paso

• Shane Peterson (1-for-5, 2B, R)

• Allen Craig (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI)

• Walker Lockett (6.0 IP, 5 K, W)

Notes & Information

Off the Bench: Kristopher Negron made use of his lone at-bat tonight, launching a solo home run in the bottom of the 9th inning. Negron is the second Aces player this season to record a pinch-hit home run. Kevin Cron hit his first Aces home run as a pinch hitter on May 10 vs. Albuquerque. Negron was one of three players last season with a pinch-hit home run. His last came on August 15, 2017 vs. Sacramento. There have been 20 pinch-hit home runs in Aces history. Negron joins Chris Rahl as the only Aces players with multi-pinch-hit home runs. Rahl played just 87 games in Reno in 2010. To date, manager Greg Gross ranks fifth in MLB history for most pinch-hits (143).

Vasquez 7’s: Anthony Vasquez recorded his first seven-strikeout game of the season tonight for Reno tonight. On April 18, as a member of the Double-A Jackson Generals, struck out seven out of the bullpen to record the save against Birmingham.