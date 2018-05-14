Tahoe Resident Picking Up Trash For Fun, Hopes to Spark a Change

Trash around Lake Tahoe is a year-round concern for residents of the area and one local is taking matters into her own hands.

With a trash picker and small plastic bag in hand, Jaime White keeps her eyes peeled for any piece of litter that may come her way.

“We started just looking in the bushes and looking at the details for trash and started noticing how bad things really are,” said White.

On Monday, at Logan Schoals Vista Point, she demonstrated just how easy it is to spot debris off the beaten path. In plain sight, she finds bottles, cans, papers and plastics. At least once a day, this third generation Tahoe resident will walk up and down trails and beaches searching for trash and she does it all in her spare time, even considering it to be fun.

“I’ll take a bag of trash home from the beach every day and I’ll put it in my trashcan at home and at the end of the week my trashcan is overflowing and I notice how much difference one person can make,” said White.

Organizations like the League to Save Lake Tahoe, who host cleanup efforts after big holidays, are using the data from items they find to implement solutions, like cigarette butt canisters at south shore beaches.

"These are the top trash that we do find, cigarette butts have plastic in the filter; they don't biodegrade,” said Marilee Movius, Community Engagement Manager with the League.

Movius says last year, volunteers with the League took part in collecting more than 4,000 pounds of debris on Lake Tahoe’s shores.

While White has yet to reach that milestone she says she isn't looking to set records or receive recognition from anyone. She just hopes that her hobby can spark a movement from others like her, who notice trash where it doesn't belong.

“If you're hiking all you have to do is take a bag or designate a pocket for trash and you can make a big difference,” said White.

If you're interested in taking part in a clean-up effort, you can go to http://www.keeptahoeblue.org/