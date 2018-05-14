Former Senator Harry Reid Undergoes Surgery for Pancreatic Cancer

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid is recovering after undergoing surgery Monday to remove a cancerous tumor from his pancreas.

The 78-year-old Reid will undergo chemotherapy.

Reid's family says he is in good spirits and resting with his family. They say doctors caught the tumor early during a routine screening and his prognosis is good.

The former Senate Democratic leader declined to seek re-election in 2016 after more than three decades in Congress. He suffered an accident in 2015 that left him blind in one eye.

Nevada's longest-serving senator helped propel the passage of President Barack Obama's signature health care law, blocked the development of a nuclear waste dump in Nevada and built a well-organized Democratic machine in the state.

Reid's family released this statement:

"Today, Former Democratic Leader Harry Reid underwent surgery at Johns Hopkins Cancer Center to remove a tumor from his pancreas," the family's statement said. "His doctors caught the problem early during a routine screening and his surgeons are confident that the surgery was a success and that the prognosis for his recovery is good. He will undergo chemotherapy as the next step in his treatment. He is now out of surgery, in good spirits and resting with his family. He is grateful to his highly skilled team of doctors and to all who have sent and continue to send their love and support."

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto released this statement:

“Senator Reid is no stranger to a fight. He beat his opponents in the boxing ring, took on the mob in Nevada, and moved bills in the Senate that no one believed could be done. He'll beat cancer too. I wish him a speedy and successful recovery.”

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval tweeted, "@SenatorReid is a fighter. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family today and during this battle."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)