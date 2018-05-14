NDOT Announces NB U.S. 395 to Parr Blvd. Ramp Closure - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOT Announces NB U.S. 395 to Parr Blvd. Ramp Closure

The northbound U.S. 395 off ramp to Parr Boulevard will close overnight May 15 as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs enhanced driver information systems.

The U.S. 395 off ramp to Parr Boulevard will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. May 15 to 5 a.m. May 16 as foundations are installed for poles to house flashing signs deterring potential wrong-way drivers from entering the freeway in the wrong direction.

Traffic will be detoured to Golden Valley Road. 

Additional electronic freeway signs and roadway weather reporting stations will be installed as well. 

Further state transportation information is available at www.nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.

(Nevada Department of Transportation contributed to this report.)

