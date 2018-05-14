Reno 1868 FC Guaranteed a Home Match for U.S. Open Cup Third Round

Reno 1868 FC is guaranteed a home match for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup's third round should the club win its second round match on Wednesday against Portland Timbers U-23.

Reno won the tournament's coin toss Monday guaranteeing the club a home match in the next round should Reno win Wednesday.

Reno would either play Sacramento Republic FC or San Francisco City FC May 23 at 7:30 p.m. inside the friendly confines of Greater Nevada Field.

Reno and Portland Timbers U-23 will meet for the first time in the second round on Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field at 7 p.m.

Tickets for that match can be purchased at Reno1868FC.com/tickets.

(Reno 1868 FC)