Nevada Softball to Play in NISC

For the second consecutive year, the Nevada softball team has earned a postseason berth as the Wolf Pack will compete in the Postseason National Invitational Softball Championships (NISC). Nevada was selected to play in Region 2, which is being hosted by UNLV in Las Vegas, Nev.

"This team has had to fight through so much adversity this season and I could not be more proud for how our group has continued its pursuit to become the team they are today,” head coach Josh Taylor said. “We’re excited to have another opportunity at a postseason run and can’t wait to continue to create history for Nevada softball.”

Weber State, Utah Valley and UC Riverside are the final three teams that round out the region, as the Wolf Pack will square up against UC Riverside in the opening round on Wednesday, May 16 at 3 p.m. PT.  Last season, Nevada advanced all the way to the regional final in the NISC before falling to Cal Poly. 

With its 25 wins on the year, this marks the third consecutive season that Nevada has reached the 25-win plateau. In just two years at the helm of Nevada softball, Taylor has now led the Wolf Pack to back-to-back postseason berths, which are the first back-to-back postseason appearances since 2008-09.

The Wolf Pack finished the 2018 regular season 25-25 and 12-12 Mountain West play. Complete information on the NISC and the Pack's matchups will be available on Monday.

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

