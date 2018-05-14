Resurfacing Project on I80

NDOT continues a huge resurfacing project that might affect your morning or evening commutes.

Drivers will see periodic overnight single-lane closures on weekdays from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting May 13th.

This week the focus will be on I80 westbound between Keystone Avenue and Robb Drive, and eventually on to State line. This will continue until the fall of 2018, with periodic closures on the eastbound lanes.

In summer 2019, the majority of construction will take place on eastbound I80.