Nevada Baseball Avoids Sweep and Beats UNLV

University of Nevada (27-21, 18-8 MW) designated hitter Mike Echavia had three hits and drove in six runs as the Wolf Pack defeated UNLV (32-20, 13-14 MW) in the final game of a three-game Mountain West Governor’s Series matchup 12-4 at Earl E. Wilson Stadium Sunday afternoon. The MW-leading Wolf Pack improved to 28-21 and 18-8 in MW play while the Rebels dropped to 32-20 and 13-14 in conference play.

Nevada hosts San Diego State (35-17, 17-10 MW) in the final regular season MW series of the season which will decide the 2018 MW regular season title. The Pack needs one win to claim its second MW baseball title with the first coming in 2015.

Nevada trailed 3-1 after two innings but scored 11 unanswered runs and cruised to the 12-4 victory. The two intrastate rivals split the six games this season and Governor’s Series points will not be determined until after the MW Tournament being hots by San Diego State, May 24-27.

Echavia’s first RBI of the game was a sacrifice fly in the third inning that pulled the Pack within a run 3-2. A three-run top of the fifth inning started with Grant Fennell’s RBI single that tied the game at 3-3. Echavia’s RBI single put the Pack up to stay 4-3 and Tyler Bosetti’s sacrifice fly made it 5-3. In the top of the sixth inning Echavia drove home three more with his three-run homer to give the Pack an 8-3 advantage.

A four-run top of the eighth inning concluded the scoring for the Wolf Pack. Fennell had an RBI single and Echavia an RBI double. Dillan Schrum’s two-run homer scored the final two runs of the inning as Nevada led 12-3. UNLV scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to make the final score 12-4.

Jake Jackson (8-3) won his team-leading eighth game of the season allowing four runs on nine hits in eight innings on the mound. Bradley Bonnenfant pitched a scoreless ninth. Chase Maddux (3-7) suffered the loss allowing four runs on six hits in 4.1 innings on the mount.

The top four Pack hitters combined to go 12-for-20 with 10 runs scored and eight RBI. Fennell (4-for-6,3R,2RBI) had a game-high four hits for Nevada, scored three times and drove home a pair. Echavia (3-for-4,3R,6RBI) and Joshua Zamora (3-for-5,2R) added three hits each as the Pack totaled 15 in the game. Cole Krzmarzick (2-for-6,2R) and Bosetti (2-for-4,RBI) contributed two hits each. Echavia’s six RBI is the high for a Pack player this season. Dillon Johnson (2-for-3,RBI) had two hits and an RBI for the Rebels.

Nevada Press Release