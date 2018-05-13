Aces Edge Out El Paso - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Edge Out El Paso

Mother’s Day 2018 couldn’t have gone better for the Reno Aces, defeating the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-4. Clay Buchholz made his second start of the season for Reno, finishing with 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER and 4 strikeouts. The Aces offense was led by Christian Walker and Jack Reinheimer. Both players finished with multi-hit games and Walker went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Catcher Anthony Recker’s two-run home run in the bottom of the 7th inning finished the Reno scoring outburst and solidified the victory. 

Reno jumped out to a 2-0 run lead in the first courtesy of three-consecutive hits. Jack Reinheimer and Christian Walker both singled off El Paso southpaw Dillon Overton. Cron hit a line drive into right-center field plating both and matching the Aces run total from Saturday night. El Paso responded with a single run in the fourth inning and two in the fifth. Recker’s fifth blast of the season came at a pivotal time, down by one with little time left to rally. Joey Krehbiel, Michael Dimock and Neftali Feliz combined for 3.1 IP and allowed just one run on two hits. The win is the Aces second in a row and 16th overall.

Top Performers - Reno

• Christian Walker (3-for-4, 2B)

• Kevin Cron (1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B)

• Jack Reinheimer (2-for-4, 2 R)

Top Performers – El Paso

• Austin Bousfield (1-for-5, 2 R, RBI)

• Dusty Coleman (2-for-4, R)

• Franmil Reyes (1-for-3, RBI)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY

DATE

OPPONENT

PROBABLE PITCHERS

TIME (PT)

Monday

May

14

El Paso Chihuahuas

RHP Albert Suarez vs. RHP Walker Lockett

6:35 p.m.

Notes & Information

Julie’s Son: Mother’s Day has been kind to the reigning Pacific Coast League MVP since joining the Aces roster in 2017. When playing on Mother’s Day, Christian Walker has hit for the cycle (’17), recorded seven hits (7-for-10), drove in six RBI and scored three runs. With a 3-for-4 performance this afternoon Walker’s batting average has jumped to .267 from .176 just three days ago.

On the Move: The Aces all-time saves leader Jimmie Sherfy was recalled by the Arizona Diamondbacks before the game this afternoon and will join the team in Phoenix this evening. Sherfy has appeared in 78 games for the Aces in his career (10th most all-time) and has recorded 39 saves (most all-time). The University of Oregon alum made his Major League debut last season on August 20, 2017. In 10.2 IP Sherfy has not allowed an earned run in the Major Leagues.

Reno Aces Press Release

