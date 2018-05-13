Christian "Sky" Walker Blast Aces to Win on Star Wars Night - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Christian "Sky" Walker Blast Aces to Win on Star Wars Night

The Reno Aces kicked off the four-game series against El Paso with a bang, allowing just two hits and walking away with a 2-1 victory. Taylor Clarke was dominant Saturday night, tossing 7.0, striking out nine and allowing just two hits. Christian Walker finished 2-for-3 and added a 487-foot home run that flew over the video board. Jared Miller and Bradin Hagens finished things out on the mound with two combined innings of no-hit baseball.

Reno plated one in the bottom of the first inning off a Kevin Cron single to center field to score Socrates Brito. Cron has recorded a hit and a RBI in each of his last three games played in an Aces jersey. The scoring went silent from the second inning until Walker stepped to the plate in the 6th. Walker took El Paso starter Jesse Scholtens deep over the left field wall to give Reno a 2-1 lead. The Aces pitching staff never looked back and held on to secure their 15th victory of the season. The Aces will take on the Chihuahuas again tomorrow afternoon with the first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. Clay Buchholz will take the mound for Greg Gross looking for his first win in an Aces uniform.

Top Performers - Reno

• Christian Walker (2-for-3, HR)

• Kevin Cron (1-for-4, RBI)

• Taylor Clarke (7.0 IP, 2 H, 9 K)

Top Performers – El Paso

• Franmil Reyes (1-for-2, HR)

• Shane Peterson (1-for-2)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY

DATE

OPPONENT

PROBABLE PITCHERS

TIME (PT)

Sunday

May

13

El Paso Chihuahuas

RHP Clay Buchholz

vs. RHP Dillon Overton

1:05 p.m.

Notes & Information

Christian Sky-Walker: For the second year in a row, the Aces have walked away victorious on Star Wars Night at Greater Nevada Field. Last season, Diamondbacks outfielder AJ Pollock joined the Aces lineup for Star Wars Night. Pollock finished the day 1-for-2 with a double. Aaron Laffey took home the win and improved to 4-0 on the year. Christian Walker is now 5-for-8 with two runs scored, a double and a home run with the Aces on Star Wars Night.

Know the Foe: Franmil Reyes has been out-of-this-world thus far. His 14 home runs and 37 RBI place him in first place in the Pacific Coast League in both categories. Against Reno, he has brought his A-game. 9 Games | .469 AVG. | 15-for-32 | 2B | 3B | 7 HR | 16 RBI | 5 BB

