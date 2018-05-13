Reno 1868 FC Completes Comeback Over Sacramento - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno 1868 FC Completes Comeback Over Sacramento

Posted: Updated:

In one of the wildest comebacks in Reno 1868 FC history, Reno completed a thrilling 3-2 win over rival Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday.

Down 2-0 at halftime in front of a raucous crowd at Papa Murphy’s Park, head coach Ian Russell made crucial halftime substitutions and Reno was off to the races as soon as the second-half began.

San Jose Earthquakes first round pick Paul Marie, on loan to Reno, started the incredible five-minute rally in the 57th minute after midfielder Seth Casiple found him outside the box.

Three minute later, second-half sub and veteran forward Brian Brown tied up the match at 2-2 after fellow forward Mo Thiaw found him on the assist.

The goal was Brown’s second of the season and Thiaw’s first assist as a pro.

Thiaw, Saturday’s man of the match, completed the thrilling 3-2 win with a beauty inside the box in the 62nd minute off the Paul Marie assist. His first goal as a pro, after being drafted by San Jose in the most recent MLS Draft, proved to be the decider as Reno’s defense, which struggled in the first half, held off Sacramento.


With the win, Reno completed its four-match road trip with seven points (three draws, one win) and jumped ahead of rival Las Vegas Lights FC in the latest USL standings.


Reno also continued its undefeated regular season streak against Republic FC in the “Donner Pass Derby” rivalry.

Reno returns home to Greater Nevada Field on Wednesday for its Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against Portland Timbers U-23 (7 p.m.). Reno’s USL continues May 19 against Seattle Sounders 2 at Greater Nevada Field (7:15 p.m. kickoff).

Reno 1868 FC Starting XI: GK (18) JT Marcinkowski, D (4) Jordan Murrell, D (16) Brent Richards, D (5) Zach Carroll, D (11) Duke Lacroix, M (21) Paul Marie, M 84 Seth Casiple, M (19) Kevin Partida, M (10) Lindo Mfeka, F (12) Daniel Musovski, F (9) Mark Gonzalez

Substitutions: 46’ Lindo Mfeka (out)…Brian Brown (in), 46’ Danny Musovski (out)…Mo Thiaw in, 77’ Paul Marie (out)….Thomas Janjigian (in)

Sacramento Republic FC Starting XI: GK (1) Josh Cohen, D (2) Shannon Gomez, D (5) Justin Schmidt, D (4) Mitchell Taintor, D (14) Cole Seiler, M (16) Adam Moffat, M (22) Jeremy Hall, M (7) Hayden Partain, M (23) Jure Matjasic, M (20) Villyan Bijev, F (31) Cameron Iwasa

Goals: (57th minute) Paul Marie - Left Foot - Outside the Box - Bottom Right Hand Corner - Assist: Seth Casiple, (59th minute) Brian Brown - Left Foot - Centre of the Box - Bottom Right Hand Corner - Assist: Mohamed Thiaw, (62nd minute) Mohamed Thiaw - Right Foot - Centre of the Box - Top Right Hand Corner - Assist: Paul Marie

Substitutions: 48’  Villyan Bijev (out)…Wilson Kneesaw (in), 81’ Jure Matjasic (out)…Luis Espino (in), 63’ Adam Moffat (out)…. Jaime Villarreal (in)

Goals: (2nd minute) Jure Matjasic - Right Foot - Centre of the Box - Bottom Right Hand Corner - Assist: Cameron Iwasa, (12th minue) Cameron Iwasa - Right Foot - Centre of the Box - Bottom Right Hand Corner - Assist: Justin Schmidt

Reno 1868 FC Press Release

  • Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Aces Lose Series Opener to Salt Lake

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:44:27 GMT

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

    The Aces road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah got off to a rocky start, falling 9 to 6 on Friday night. The Aces out-hit Salt Lake 12-11, but could not overcome a four-run fifth inning. Bradin Hagens got the start tonight for Reno and tossed 4.2 innings allowing eight runs on seven hits. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Nevada Baseball Eliminated from MW Tournament

    Friday, May 25 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:57:06 GMT

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (29-24) baseball team was eliminated from the 2018 Mountain West Tournament by San José State (27-29) after a 13-6 loss to the Spartans at Tony Gwynn Stadium today.  The Wolf Pack fell to 29-24 while SJSU improved to 27-29. SJSU jumped to an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth inning.  

    More >>

  • 5/19 Sports

    5/19 Sports

    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.