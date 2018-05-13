Reno 1868 FC Completes Comeback Over Sacramento

In one of the wildest comebacks in Reno 1868 FC history, Reno completed a thrilling 3-2 win over rival Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday.

Down 2-0 at halftime in front of a raucous crowd at Papa Murphy’s Park, head coach Ian Russell made crucial halftime substitutions and Reno was off to the races as soon as the second-half began.

San Jose Earthquakes first round pick Paul Marie, on loan to Reno, started the incredible five-minute rally in the 57th minute after midfielder Seth Casiple found him outside the box.

Three minute later, second-half sub and veteran forward Brian Brown tied up the match at 2-2 after fellow forward Mo Thiaw found him on the assist.

The goal was Brown’s second of the season and Thiaw’s first assist as a pro.

Thiaw, Saturday’s man of the match, completed the thrilling 3-2 win with a beauty inside the box in the 62nd minute off the Paul Marie assist. His first goal as a pro, after being drafted by San Jose in the most recent MLS Draft, proved to be the decider as Reno’s defense, which struggled in the first half, held off Sacramento.



With the win, Reno completed its four-match road trip with seven points (three draws, one win) and jumped ahead of rival Las Vegas Lights FC in the latest USL standings.



Reno also continued its undefeated regular season streak against Republic FC in the “Donner Pass Derby” rivalry.

Reno returns home to Greater Nevada Field on Wednesday for its Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against Portland Timbers U-23 (7 p.m.). Reno’s USL continues May 19 against Seattle Sounders 2 at Greater Nevada Field (7:15 p.m. kickoff).

Reno 1868 FC Starting XI: GK (18) JT Marcinkowski, D (4) Jordan Murrell, D (16) Brent Richards, D (5) Zach Carroll, D (11) Duke Lacroix, M (21) Paul Marie, M 84 Seth Casiple, M (19) Kevin Partida, M (10) Lindo Mfeka, F (12) Daniel Musovski, F (9) Mark Gonzalez

Substitutions: 46’ Lindo Mfeka (out)…Brian Brown (in), 46’ Danny Musovski (out)…Mo Thiaw in, 77’ Paul Marie (out)….Thomas Janjigian (in)

Sacramento Republic FC Starting XI: GK (1) Josh Cohen, D (2) Shannon Gomez, D (5) Justin Schmidt, D (4) Mitchell Taintor, D (14) Cole Seiler, M (16) Adam Moffat, M (22) Jeremy Hall, M (7) Hayden Partain, M (23) Jure Matjasic, M (20) Villyan Bijev, F (31) Cameron Iwasa

Goals: (57th minute) Paul Marie - Left Foot - Outside the Box - Bottom Right Hand Corner - Assist: Seth Casiple, (59th minute) Brian Brown - Left Foot - Centre of the Box - Bottom Right Hand Corner - Assist: Mohamed Thiaw, (62nd minute) Mohamed Thiaw - Right Foot - Centre of the Box - Top Right Hand Corner - Assist: Paul Marie

Substitutions: 48’ Villyan Bijev (out)…Wilson Kneesaw (in), 81’ Jure Matjasic (out)…Luis Espino (in), 63’ Adam Moffat (out)…. Jaime Villarreal (in)

Goals: (2nd minute) Jure Matjasic - Right Foot - Centre of the Box - Bottom Right Hand Corner - Assist: Cameron Iwasa, (12th minue) Cameron Iwasa - Right Foot - Centre of the Box - Bottom Right Hand Corner - Assist: Justin Schmidt

Reno 1868 FC Press Release