Nevada Baseball Falls to UNLV

The University of Nevada (26-21, 17-8 MW) baseball team dropped the second game of a three-game Mountain West series 8-1 at UNLV (32-19, 13-13 MW)  in a Governor’s Series matchup at Earl E. Wilson Stadium Saturday afternoon.  The MW-leading Wolf Pack fell to 26-21 on the season and 17-8 in MW play while the Rebels improved to 32-19 and 13-13 in conference action.

The Rebels won Friday’s game 8-7 in 11 innings and holds a 3-2 series advantage this season. 

UNLV scored the first five runs of the game and went on to clinch the weekend series with the 8-1 victory.  Nick Rodriguez homered leading off the bottom of the second inning to get the Rebels on the scoreboard.  UNLV scored four runs on four hits in the bottom of the fifth to take control.

The Pack’s run came in the top of the seventh inning when Daniel Perry doubled and later crossed the plate on a Rebel error.  UNLV scored twice in the bottom of the seventh and once in the eighth to make the final score 8-1.

Dalton Gomez (2-3) suffered the loss allowing five runs on 11 hits in four innings on the mound.  Trevor Horn (4-5) won his fourth of the season pitching 6.1 innings.  Horn gave up one unearned run on five hits.

Dillan Shrum (2-for-4) and Keaton Smith (2-for-4) each had two hits as they combined for four of the Pack’s six hits.  Nick Rodriguez (4-for-5,2R,2RBI) finished with a game-high four hits for UNLV and drove in two.

Sunday’s final game is slated for 1 p.m.  John Ramey will call the action online at www.NevadaWolfPack.com/audio and is streamed at NevadaWolfPack.tv.

Notes: 

UNLV leads the season Governor’s Series 3-2 after today’s win.

Echavia has reached base in a team season-high 27 games. 

Fennell has reached base in the last 26 games.

Shrum and Smith have reached base in the last 12 games.

