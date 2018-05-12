Nevada Softball Wins 10-9

Nevada Release

The Nevada softball team found itself down by four runs heading into the bottom of the seventh and stormed back to steal the 10-9 victory over Fresno State courtesy of a two-out, two-RBI single from sophomore Kwynn Warner. The Wolf Pack (24-25, 11-12 MW) trailed multiple times in the contest before ultimately winning its dramatic walk-off victory over the Bulldogs (31-22, 14-9 MW), who are now eliminated from contention of winning the Mountain West title.

Senior Aaliyah Gibson and sophomore Sierra Mello led the Pack’s dynamic offense as they both recorded three hits on the day. Gibson also launched her fourth home run of the season, while Mello continued her hot trend of late, having now hit safely in her past eight games. Both Gibson and Mello also have reached base streaks of 11 games.

After the Bulldogs came out and took an early 1-0 lead, the Pack fought back quickly and scored three runs in the bottom of the second to put itself ahead by two runs. With the first two batters striking out, the Pack’s next four hitters reached base, which was capitalized by freshman Lauren Gutierrez’s two-out, two-RBI single that gave Nevada its first lead of the game, 3-1. In the contest, the Pack batted .462 (6-13) with two outs.

A four-run top of the fourth from Fresno State would allow the ‘Dogs to claim their second lead of the game, but the Pack responded right away and trimmed the deficit to just one with Gutierrez’s second hit of the day that brought home sophomore Jyllian Ahart. In the bottom of the fifth, Gibson led the inning off with her fourth bomb of the season as her home run tied the game at five.

In the top of the sixth, Fresno State did its best to pull away, plating four more runs in the inning to take a four-run lead but the advantage proved to be no match for Nevada. Following a leadoff single from Gibson in the bottom of the seventh, a walk from sophomore Kenzi Goins put a pair of runners on with one out for junior Alyssa Mendez, whose RBI double scored Gibson.

After a sacrifice fly from Ahart that brought around Goins and moved Mendez to third, the Pack found itself trailing by just two runs in the game with two outs. With sophomore Haley Burda reaching on a fielding blunder from Fresno State in which Mendez scored on the play, the Pack cut the Bulldog lead to only one.

Following a walk from Gutierrez that loaded the bases after a base hit from Mello, Warner came off the bench and put a 2-2 pitch into the leftfield gap to score a pair of runs and win the game in walk-off fashion. With the 10-9 victory, Nevada will seek to win its sixth series of the season on Saturday for its final game of the year. First pitch for that contest in slated for noon PT.