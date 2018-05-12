Aces Drop Final Game vs. Albuquerque 5-1

Aces Release

5/11/2018

Reno dropped the fourth and final game of the series against the Albuquerque Isotopes tonight by a score of 5-1. Reno scattered 10 hits, but only came up with one run. Aces starter Kris Medlen went 5.2 innings, allowed seven hits and one earned run. A Jack Reinheimer fielding error in the top of the first inning allowed four additional Isotopes runs to come across. Offensively, Socrates Brito raised his average to .341 with a 3-for-4 night. This is Brito’s 13 multi-hit game of the year, most of any Aces player.

Trailing by five after three innings of play, Reno would get into the scoring column in the bottom of the fourth. Brito started the inning with a sharp line drive into center field. Kevin Cron followed suit with a RBI single to score the run and narrow the lead. Cron’s RBI single is third of the year, and third in the last two games. The Aces were held scoreless the rest of the evening, moving their record to 14-22 on the year. Reno will take on the El Paso Chihuahuas tomorrow with the first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. RHP Taylor Clarke will get the ball for Greg Gross looking for his third win of the year.

Top Performers - Reno

• Socrates Brito ( 3-for-4, 3B)

• Kevin Cron (2-for-4, RBI)

• Michael Perez (2-for-3, BB)

Top Performers – Albuquerque

• Jordan Patterson (2-for-4, 3 RBI, R)

• Raimel Tapia (2-for-3)

• Scott McGough (3.0 IP, W, 1 H, 4 K)

Notes & Information

Star Wars Night @ GNF: Let the force be with you tomorrow night during Star Wars Night! Mingle with the 501st Legion, watch fireworks and bid on Star Wars themed jerseys with proceeds benefiting the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation. Last season, Diamondbacks outfielder AJ Pollocked joined the Aces lineup for Star Wars Night. Pollock finished the day 1-for-2 with a double. Christian Walker went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a triple against the Las Vegas 51’s. Aaron Laffey took home the win and improved to 4-0 on the year.

There and Back: Jake Barrett was recalled this afternoon by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The right-hander went 1.0 innings and added a strikeout against the Washington Nationals tonight. Following the game, Barrett was optioned to Triple-A Reno. Multiple media outlets have announced that Aces starter Troy Scribner will make his D-backs debut tomorrow night. Scribner is 2-1 with a 5.68 ERA in five games with the Aces this season.