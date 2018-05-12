Nevada Falls in 11-Innings 8-7 at UNLV

Nevada Release

The University of Nevada (26-20, 17-7 MW) baseball team lost the first game of three-game Mountain West series 8-7 in 11 innings at intrastate rival UNLV (31-19, 12-13 MW) in Governor’s Series matchup at Earl E. Wilson Stadium Friday night. The MW-leading Wolf Pack fell to 26-20 on the season and 17-7 in MW play while the Rebels improved to 31-19 and 12-13 in conference action.

With the game tied at seven heading to the bottom of the 11th inning UNLV got a leadoff single from Dillon Johnson. Kyle Isbel reached on a fielders choice as Johnson was erased at second base. Isbel stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error by Pack catcher Marco Valenzuela. Nick Rodriguez then delivered the RBI single to give the Rebels the 8-7 first game victory.

Nevada jumped to a 3-0 lead after three innings of play. Joshua Zamora started the game with his team-leading ninth home run of the season. In the second inning Keaton Smith homered and it was 2-0 Wolf Pack. Grant Fennell scored in the third as UNLV turned a double play to make it 3-0.

UNLV closed the gap to 3-2 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. Isbel homered as part of inning. Nevada answered with two runs in the top of the fifth. Kaleb Foster homered and Dillan Shrum doubled in the other run. A three-run UNLV bottom of the fifth tied the game at five.

The Rebels took the lead for the first time on a Jack-Thomas Wold solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. The Pack regained the lead 7-6 in the top of the seventh when Mike Echavia singled home Fennell and later scored on Shrum’s second double of the night. UNLV scored in the bottom of the seventh to even the score at 7-7. After three scoreless innings the Rebels scored the winning in the bottom of the seventh.

Echavia (3-for-4,2R,RBI) led the Pack with three hits, scored a run and drove in one. Zamora (2-for-6,R,RBI), Foster (2-for-5,R,RB), Fennell (2-for-5,2R), and Shrum (2-for-5,2RBI) each contributed two hits as the team had 14 on the night. Shrum had two RBI.

Max Smith (3-for-5,RBI) had three this and four RBI for the Rebles.

Keone Cabinian (2-2) was tagged with the loss after allowing the run in the 11th inning. Blaze Bohal (3-2) pitched a scoreless top of the 11th to earn the win.

Saturday’s game is set for 2 p.m. and Sunday’s finale is slated for 1 p.m.