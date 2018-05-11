Five-Star Jordan Brown Signs With Nevada Wolf Pack

The University of Nevada basketball team has just landed its highest-rated recruit ever. Five-star power forward Jordan Brown has signed with the Wolf Pack.

Brown picked the Pack over Arizona and a slew of other Pac-12 suitors. It's a huge coup for coach Eric Musselman and his staff as they look to replicate last season's success as Mountain West champs and get back to the Sweet 16.

"It honestly felt like it would be a good fit for me," Brown told 247 Sports. "They were the first school to offer me. So I'm just really comfortable with the coaching staff and the whole program. It's a good veteran team and they have a good chance at making to the NCAA Tournament again. I want to be a part of that."

The 6'10" Brown was a McDonald's All-American for Napa's Prolific Prep where he averaged 21.5 points, just under 12-rebounds, 4-assists, and two blocked shots per game.

“We are extremely excited about the addition of Jordan to our Nevada Basketball program,” Musselman said. “Throughout the process of recruiting him, we came to quickly realize that Jordan is an unbelievable player, but an even better person. He exemplifies all of the standards, values, and beliefs that we emphasize on a day-to-day basis in our program. Stylistically, Jordan fits in perfect to how we want to play. His size, length, motor, and athleticism are exactly what we want in our program.”

His honors his freshman season included MaxPreps Freshman Five, Nor Cal Conference Player of the Year, All-Nor Call and Cal-Hi Sports California Freshman of the Year.

Playing for the USA U16 team he averaged 9.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. On the USA U17 team he averaged 5.9 points and 4.9 rebounds. Both teams won gold medals.

Several recruiting services had the five start recruit among the elite players with Rivals.com ranking him 11th, 247Sports put him at 17th and ESPN placed had him 31st.

Nevada finished 29-8 last season and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The Wolf Pack are No. 8 in the CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 (and one) college basketball rankings. But, it should be noted, that ranking is based on the Martin twins -- who combined to average 32.9 points and 11.7 rebounds last season -- withdrawing from the NBA Draft.

(CBS Sports contributed to this report.)