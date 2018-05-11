Aces Lose to Albuquerque

Aces Release

5/10/2018

The Reno Aces dropped their 21st game of the season and second against the Albuquerque Isotopes tonight. The Isotopes (17-18) defeated the Aces (14-21) by a score of 7-4 Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field. Right-hander Jake Buchanan tossed 6.1 innings for Reno, but allowed two home runs and six total earned runs. Albuquerque Jumped out to a six-run lead after six innings of play thanks to two multi-run innings. A two-run fourth and a three-run sixth inning was too much for the Aces to overcome.

Reno attempted to mount a comeback in the bottom of the eighth and ninth innings. Back-to-back singles by Cody Decker and Evan Marzilli set the table for Socrates Brito. Brito hit his 7th double of the season to bring in Decker and advance Reinheimer to third base. Christian Walker finished the scoring that inning with a deep sacrifice fly to bring the score to 7-2 in favor of Albuquerque. In the bottom of the 9th, Reno plated two more runs and loaded the bases for the reigning Pacific Coast League MVP, Walker. Walker worked the count against Blake Johnson, but struck out to end the game. Reno will take on the Isotopes again tomorrow with the first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. For tickets and information visit renoaces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

Top Performers - Reno

• Kevin Cron (1-for-1, HR)

• Jack Reinheimer (2-for-4, R)

• Socrates Brito (2-for-3, RBI)

Top Performers – Albuquerque

• Josh Fuentes (4-for-5, 3 R)

• Tom Murphy (3-for-4, 5 RBI, 2 HR)

• Antonio Senzatela (5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 K)

Notes & Information

First Ever: Kevin Cron hit his first home run as a member of the Aces tonight with a 400+ foot blast over the left field wall. Cron pinch hit for Jared Miller in the bottom of the 9th inning. The reigning Southern League MVP has 91 career round trippers and 54 in his last three seasons. Last year with Double-A Jackson Cron hit 25 home runs and added 91 RBI.

Top 10: Jack Reinheimer finished the night 2-for-4 with a run scored and a double. Reinheimer is tied for sixth in Aces history with 51 career doubles. His two hits tonight put him at 309 in his Reno career, good for third place All-Time. The only former Aces players with more hits than the North Carolina product are Mike Jacobs (343) and Cole Gillespie (399).