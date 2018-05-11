Comeback Falls Shorts for Nevada Against Fresno State 10-9

Nevada Release

5/10/2018

– Trailing by as many as five runs in the fifth, the Nevada softball team put together a comeback bid on Thursday, after taking the lead heading into the sixth inning but fell to Fresno State by a score of 10-9. The Wolf Pack (23-25, 10-12 MW) plated seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a two-run advantage but three runs from the Bulldogs (21-31, 14-8 MW) in the sixth proved to be the difference in the game.

Senior Erika Hansen continued to make her case for an All-American honor, having recorded a game-high three hits in the contest. Junior Alyssa Mendez and freshman Lauren Gutierrez joined Hansen as those who recorded multiple hits for the Wolf Pack. Sophomore Kenzi Goins launched her seventh home run of the season with her three-run shot in the fifth.

The first four innings saw a pitcher’s dual between Nevada and Fresno State as both teams combined to score just four runs off four total hits. After the Bulldogs came out in the fifth and put five runs on the scoreboard, the Wolf Pack wasted no time to respond, having plated seven runs in the bottom of the inning to take a two-run lead.

Following a leadoff single down the right field line from Gutierrez, sophomore Sadaria McAlister doubled her home to bring Nevada within four. After Hansen recorded a single of her own, the Pack had two runners on and just one out in the inning for Goins, who launched a three-run bomb over the fence to cut the Fresno State lead to just one, 7-6.

The rally continued for the Pack as Mendez roped a two-bagger down the left field line, which scored sophomore Jyllian Ahart to tie the game at seven. Nevada took its first lead of the contest when Mendez came around to score off an error from the Fresno State second baseman.

Gutierrez then recorded her second hit of the inning with her double in the left field gap to score sophomore Sierra Mello and cap off a seven-run, six-hit inning for the Pack as Nevada took a 9-7 lead into the sixth. The Bulldogs had a rebuttal of their own as they plated three runs in the top of inning to retake a one-run lead.

Nevada did its best to put together another comeback with two hits in the home half of the sixth and seventh inning, but the Pack left a runner on base in each frame as Fresno State took the series-opener, 10-9. The Pack will compete against the Bulldogs in game two of the three-game set on Friday, which is slated for a 4 p.m. PT first pitch.