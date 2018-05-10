FoodMaxx and Save Mart Team Up For Peanut Butter Roundup - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

FoodMaxx and Save Mart Team Up For Peanut Butter Roundup

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of Save Mart Companies Courtesy of Save Mart Companies

The fifth annual Peanut Butter Roundup is happening from now until May 29th at your neighborhood Save Mart and FoodMaxx stores.

The event aims to stock-up the shelves of local food banks right as summer starts and children across the state lose their school lunch programs.

Shoppers can participate in the Buy One/Give One special for select Jif, Adams, Skippy and Sunny Select peanut butters.

“Peanut butter is a great donation,” expressed Stacia Levenfeld, Executive Director of Public Affairs for The Save Mart Companies. “It is nutritious, high in protein, shelf-stable and kids love it! Here at Save Mart Companies, we are dedicated to helping our communities thrive and live healthy lifestyles. We are proud to partner with local food banks.” 

In order to do the Buy One/Give One deal at Save Mart, both jars must be the same brand and Save Mart locations will offer customers the option to round up their grocery bills to the nearest dollar. All of the change will go to their local food bank.

FoodMaxx shoppers can buy select peanut butter brands for as low as $1.99 a jar to donate. 

Last year, Save Mart and Lucky stores donated nearly $10,000 and collected 10 tons of peanut butter.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.