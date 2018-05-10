KTVN is seeking a Part-Time Production Assistant. Job duties include studio camera operation, teleprompter and audio-video operation for live newscasts.

Work experience or training in television production preferred, but not required.

Must work on a tight time schedule with little supervision.

This is an entry-level position.

Applications are available at KTVN, 4925 Energy Way, Reno, Nevada 89502 or on our website www.ktvn.com under “About Us”.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. KTVN is an Equal Opportunity Employer.