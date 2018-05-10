Aces Celebrate with 6-3 Win Over Isotopes

Aces Release

5/9/2018

The Reno Aces defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes, 6-3, blowing out the metaphorical candles to the City of Reno’s sesquicentennial birthday bash. Reno got a great start from southpaw Anthony Vasquez who started in replace of Troy Scribner. Vasquez went five innings and allowed just two earned runs. A five-run second inning propelled the Aces to victory Wednesday night. The Aces batted around in the bottom of the second inning thanks to four hits and a Cody Decker 2-run home run.

With a five-run cushion, the Aces pitching staff was dominant. As a unit, the combination of Albert Suarez, Jake Barrett and Jimmie Sherfy allowed six hits, allowed one run and struck out nine in just four innings of work. Manager Greg Gross will send RHP Jake Buchanan to the mound tomorrow in game three of the four-game set. The win brings the Aces to a record of 14-20 with six games left during the 12-game homestand. First pitch tomorrow is slated for 6:35 p.m. For tickets and information visit renoaces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

Top Performers - Reno

• Cody Decker (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI)

• Kevin Cron (1-for-4, 1 R)

• Anthony Recker (1-for-2, HR, 2 R)

Top Performers – Albuquerque

• Josh Fuentes (4-for-5, 2 R)

• Pat Valaika (2-for-4)

• Raimel Tapia (1-for-4)

Notes & Information

All-Time and Growing: Jimmie Sherfy recorded his seventh save of the season, striking out the side around a base hit. Sherfy has 39 career saves in an Aces uniform and is currently in second place for most saves in the Pacific Coast League. Last season, Sherfy went 20-for-23 in save opportunities to earn an All-Star appearance in Tacoma.

This Day in Aces History: The Aces are 7-4 all-time on the City of Reno’s birthday, including doubleheaders in 2011 and 2013. On May 9, 2012, Reno topped Memphis, 8-3, behind a 5-RBI game from Josh Bell. On May 9, 2014, the Aces beat Tacoma, 11-7. Andy Marte and Nick Evans drove in 4 runs apiece. Last year’s May 9 game in Salt Lake was postponed due to weather.