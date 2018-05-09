Associate Producer - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Associate Producer

Posted: Updated:

KTVN seeks self-motivated individual with excellent communication, organizational, people & writing skills.  Ability to use editing & computer equipment preferred.  

High school diploma or equivalent required.  

Television newsroom experience preferred, as is a college education with emphasis on journalism or communications.  

Applications available at KTVN, 4925 Energy Way, Reno, Nevada 89502 or on our website www.ktvn.com under “About Us”.  

Forward resume and application to Jason Pasco, News Director at jpasco@ktvn.com.  NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.  

Minorities and women are encouraged to apply.  KTVN is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.