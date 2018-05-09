Associate Producer

KTVN seeks self-motivated individual with excellent communication, organizational, people & writing skills. Ability to use editing & computer equipment preferred.

High school diploma or equivalent required.

Television newsroom experience preferred, as is a college education with emphasis on journalism or communications.

Applications available at KTVN, 4925 Energy Way, Reno, Nevada 89502 or on our website www.ktvn.com under “About Us”.

Forward resume and application to Jason Pasco, News Director at jpasco@ktvn.com. NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

Minorities and women are encouraged to apply. KTVN is an Equal Opportunity Employer.