Reno 1868 FC's Brent Richards Earns USL Team of the Week Spot

For the third straight week, a Reno 1868 FC player has been selected to the USL’s Team of the Week.



Defender Brent Richards earned a spot in the Week 8 lineup on Tuesday after helping Reno post three-straight shutouts.



Richards recorded eight interceptions, seven clearances and went 15-of-23 in duels, as Reno recorded a pair of shutouts on the road over the week.



Richards is now the fourth player in three weeks to be honored by the USL joining Antoine Hoppenot, Kevin Partida and Week 6 Player of the Week Danny Musovski.



Reno continues its road trip Wednesday night in Tulsa against Roughnecks FC. The official match watch party will be held at Tamarack Junction Casino at 5 p.m.



USL Team of the Week



GK – Nico Corti, Rio Grande Valley FC: Corti recorded a five-save shutout, his second of the season, as the Toros earned a point in a 0-0 draw with Reno 1868 FC last Wednesday.



D – Ayoze, Indy Eleven: Ayoze scored a pair of penalty kicks in two games and won 11 of 18 duels while recording five tackles in Indy’s 1-0 victory against Louisville City FC on Saturday afternoon.



D – Modou Jadama, Portland Timbers 2: Jadama scored the second goal in T2’s victory against Sacramento on Wednesday and recorded 11 clearances and won 14 of 22 duels as the side posted two shutouts on the week.



M – Corben Bone, FC Cincinnati: Bone recorded two goals and one assist, as Cincinnati took a pair of victories against Indy Eleven and ATL UTD 2 over the week.



M – Maikel Chang, Real Monarchs SLC: Chang scored the first goal in Zions Bank Stadium history and provided the assist on a late game-winner in a 2-1 victory against Orange County on Friday night.



M – Santi Moar, Bethlehem Steel FC: Moar had one goal, one assist and had four key passes in a standout display for Steel FC in a 3-1 victory against the Richmond Kickers on Sunday afternoon.



M – Emmanuel Ledesma, FC Cincinnati: Ledesma had two goals and one assist, as FC Cincinnati took its third consecutive victory in a 4-2 win against ATL UTD 2 on Saturday night.



F – Jason Johnson, Phoenix Rising FC: Johnson scored a pair of goals as Rising FC rallied to take a 4-3 victory against the LA Galaxy II on Friday night.



F – Tommy Heinemann, Penn FC: Heinemann scored twice against his former club as Penn took its first win of the season with a 3-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies last Friday night.



F – Neco Brett, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Brett recorded a goal and assist as Riverhounds SC continued its undefeated start with a 2-1 victory against Toronto FC II on Saturday night.



Bench: Diego Restrepo (SA), Graham Smith (SPR), Kevin Kerr (PGH), Joaquin Rivas (TUL), Ropapa Mensah (NSH), Ataulla Guerra (CHS), Didier Drogba (PHX)

